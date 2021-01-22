Allred Capital Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09.

