Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $426.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $435.27 and a 200-day moving average of $384.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $466.21. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

