All Sports Trading Up 5.6% This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One All Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $140,170.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

