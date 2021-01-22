Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Alithya Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

