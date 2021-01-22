Alison Bauerlein Sells 18,098 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $46.55 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -517.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 180.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 472.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

