Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.90 billion.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.