Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Svb Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.86. 3,497,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,208. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. FMR LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after acquiring an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 402,567 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.