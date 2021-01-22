Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.27.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Svb Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.86. 3,497,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,208. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.23.
In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. FMR LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after acquiring an additional 799,514 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 402,567 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after acquiring an additional 393,248 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
