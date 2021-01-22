Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Alerus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $474.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alerus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alerus Financial by 118.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 417.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alerus Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

