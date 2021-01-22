Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.21. 655,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 485,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alector by 98.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 18.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

