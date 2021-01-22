Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 30,000 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

