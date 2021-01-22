Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded down 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.01. 22,368,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 5,786,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 487,483 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

