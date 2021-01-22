Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $20.50

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

NYSE AA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

