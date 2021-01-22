Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 366,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

