Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.80

Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.80 and last traded at $152.68, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti upped their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $291.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 331.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the third quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

