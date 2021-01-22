Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKZOY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

