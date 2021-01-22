AirSwap Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00579762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.94 or 0.04253963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016134 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.