Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of AIR stock traded down €3.05 ($3.59) during trading on Friday, reaching €89.36 ($105.13). 1,786,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €91.48 and its 200 day moving average is €75.62. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.