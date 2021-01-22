Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.87

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $22.41. Air T shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 15,719 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
