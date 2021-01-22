Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,315 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Shares of APD stock opened at $282.61 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.10. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

