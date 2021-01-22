Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR) Shares Gap Up to $67.30

Air Partner plc (AIR.L) (LON:AIR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.30, but opened at $70.60. Air Partner plc (AIR.L) shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 805,581 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Air Partner plc (AIR.L) in a report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.24.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

