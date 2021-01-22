Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Up 5.9%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.06. 5,133,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,898,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter acquired 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

