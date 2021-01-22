AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut AIB Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut AIB Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. AIB Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.05.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

