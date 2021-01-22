AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Up 5.4%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.11. 1,950,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,274,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $126.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 650,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

