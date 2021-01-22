Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.