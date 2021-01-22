Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 12.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aflac by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aflac by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 107,661 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 69,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.