Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Down 5.6%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.58. 1,585,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,222,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Affimed alerts:

The company has a market cap of $581.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Affimed by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $4,595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.