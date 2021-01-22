Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Down 5.6%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.58. 1,585,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,222,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.
The company has a market cap of $581.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Affimed by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $4,595,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.
