Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARPO opened at $1.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

