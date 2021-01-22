Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Trading 105.1% Higher

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) traded up 105.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.16. 171,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average session volume of 24,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

