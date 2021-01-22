Aegis Raises Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Price Target to $2.50

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its price target hoisted by Aegis from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $177.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avinger in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

