Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADVM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

