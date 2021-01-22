Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Critical Comparison

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

1.9% of China Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Info Service Public and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A China Mobile 1 0 2 0 2.33

China Mobile has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.12%. Given China Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.56% 39.86% 7.95% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. China Mobile pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and China Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 3.04 $1.00 billion N/A N/A China Mobile $107.14 billion 1.05 $15.43 billion $3.72 7.40

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service Public.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Mobile beats Advanced Info Service Public on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; value-added platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; and non-banking financial services. It also provides mobile cloud research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 950 million mobile customers and 187 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.