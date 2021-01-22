ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ADVA Optical Networking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ADVOF stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $513.64 million, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.16.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, orchestrators, and harmony ecosystems, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

