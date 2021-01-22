ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.42. ADiTx Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 162,375 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.