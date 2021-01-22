adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €280.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €268.72 ($316.14).

adidas AG (ADS.F) stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €285.10 ($335.41). The company had a trading volume of 433,145 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €288.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €270.57. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

