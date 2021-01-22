adbank (ADB) Hits Market Capitalization of $500,360.93

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, adbank has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $500,360.93 and approximately $28,051.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.75 or 0.00569179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.87 or 0.03882645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016705 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,579,167 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

