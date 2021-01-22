Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen Sells 50,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

