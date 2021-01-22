Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $53.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.