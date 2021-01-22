Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading 5.1% Higher

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $58.82. 918,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,071,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

