Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 2.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Accenture by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,618,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Accenture by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,800 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $716,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,862.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.93. 176,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,823. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.