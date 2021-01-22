Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells $54,110.00 in Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:AKR opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 62,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
