Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Sells $54,110.00 in Stock

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AKR opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 62,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 211,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 112,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.