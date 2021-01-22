Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Trading 7.4% Higher

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.11. 1,238,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,174,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
The stock has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a net margin of 94.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.
Acacia Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACTG)
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.
