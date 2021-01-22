Abyss Price Reaches $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. Abyss has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $164,350.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00567897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

