Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $222.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $348.56 on Tuesday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $353.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.67.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock worth $4,125,656 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.