AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after buying an additional 1,177,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AbbVie by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after buying an additional 776,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after buying an additional 648,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

