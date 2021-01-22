Abbrea Capital LLC Takes $222,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,335 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 103,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in General Motors by 1,243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

