Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 993 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $226.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.64 and a 200 day moving average of $189.36.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

