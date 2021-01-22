Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after buying an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,670,000 after buying an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JD.com by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,502,000 after buying an additional 2,209,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after buying an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

