Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $331,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 3,821.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Appian by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPN. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

APPN stock opened at $184.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.29 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $216.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

