Abbrea Capital LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

