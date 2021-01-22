Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after acquiring an additional 859,517 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,159,000 after acquiring an additional 305,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.